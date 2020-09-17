NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How bad was that COVID outbreak in Nashville’s bars?

It caused Metro to close all bars for two weeks right as the fourth of July weekend was starting.

Mayor John Cooper is on the defensive side about why the city isn’t releasing more information, and continues to withhold information even now about the specifics of bar clusters.

Nashville’s honky tonks have been suffering and owners say they have lost millions of dollars because the city closed them down. Were the COVID numbers stemming from bar contacts really that bad?

News 4 has been pressing since July for information about the names of the bars that had outbreaks, and for details of the clusters in each bar.

On the eve of the big Fourth of July weekend, Metro closed down all bars for two weeks. Mayor Cooper said this in a news conference on July 2.

“A record number of cases originated in bars in the last week.”

But internal email show that as of two days before the news conference, there had been only 16 cases confirmed to be connected to outbreaks at bars since March, compared to 1251 cases linked to construction sites and 1159 cases at long-term and other health care facilities.

After the July 2 news conference, News 4’s Jeremy Finley pressed for answers about which bars had been tracked to the clusters. Metro told Finley there were 10 bars but declined to name them, so he filed an Open Records Request.

“We feel like the public needs to know where those cases actually originated from,” Finley reported on News 4 on July 2.

After many follow-up emails to the health department, Finley got an answer some six weeks later. The health department wrote back that “no such records exist.”

New 4’s Nancy Amons asked Mayor John Cooper Thursday morning if the city was withholding information.

“Of course there is no effort to withhold information. We will do all we can to open up all information,” Cooper told Amons.

Later Thursday afternoon, the mayor’s senior advisor Ben Eagles told Amons he’ll follow up with the health department.

“I’ll be happy to reach out to them and get you more information on what the rational was. But I do want to emphasize that with the cluster of cases connected to a bar, groups of people traditionally go to more than one establishment,” Eagles said.

Eagles added that the health department keeps some information about clusters private; for example, they don’t release information about clusters at churches or law firms or family reunions.

Cooper on Thursday morning went on to say that he was responding to a White House directive asking them to close bars, because they can be superspreaders, though that directive actually came later in the month.

“The fact that back in early July you didn’t have a super-high case count at that moment doesn’t mean that it was not a national health priority,” Cooper said.

“We took action ahead of time in response to careful information sent to us by the White House to do what we did and it has been effective,” Cooper said.