NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor of Nashville says his administration is committed to "providing timely and transparent information" in regards to public health.

After a "nationwide spike" on June 29, the mayor's office said it reached out to Metro Public Health "to share the results of its contact tracing investigations to help identify the sources and spread of COVID-19 in Davidson County to help guide an appropriate policy response."

The mayor's office said health officials had previously "tracked infections to broader categories of sources." They traced sources such as workplace, community, household, and travel.

The Mayor’s office said at that time, they requested "more specific sourcing, including bars, large gatherings, and weddings, as examples based on national trends."

The epidemiology team for Metro Public Health reached out to Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, the weekend before the July 4 holiday. Team members said for the first time, "clusters of cases had been linked to bars in Nashville."

After learning about the link to the bars, Mayor John Cooper made the decision to move to a modified Phase 2 in his reopening plan. This decision immediately closed the bars “made significant progress” to stop the spread of the virus, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office said “these timely, data-driven public health decisions taken earlier this summer” lead to lower COVID numbers.

According to the mayor's office, Nashville’s 7-day percent positive rate peaked at 17.1 percent on July 9. According to the mayor's office, the seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests is 5.1 on Thursday.

According to the mayor's office, the seven-day rate of new cases "peaked at 64.7 per 100,000 residents" on July 13. On Thursday, the seven-day rate of new cases was at 15.65.

"These metrics have allowed for incremental, important adjustments to our local economy that are helping more Nashvillians quickly and safely get back to work,” the mayor’s office said.

The mayor's office went on thank the residents and businesses owners in Davidson County "for their hard work and dedication to our ongoing COVID-19 response.”