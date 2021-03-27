NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper took to twitter to congratulate the Metro area on its vaccination success so far.
Mayor Cooper said that Nashville is the first of the 10 largest cities in the Southeast to reach a 25% vaccination rate.
Nashville was the first of the 10 largest cities in the Southeast to vaccinate 25% of residents. Now let’s reach a bigger goal: #50by5. Let’s get to 50% of Nashvillians vaccinated by May.Make your appointment at https://t.co/0pJXgPzB9o, https://t.co/bcz1mwDMED or 615-862-7777. pic.twitter.com/DroLnzZl0W— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 27, 2021
With much optimism, Mayor Cooper extended the challenge to Nashvillians to get the vaccination rate of residents to 50% by May.
Nashville is now in vaccination phase 2a and 2b. To check eligibility visit covid19.nashville.gov or call 615-862-7777.
