NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Nashville Mayor David Briley signed an executive order on Tuesday to push for a repeal of a state house bill prohibiting state and local governments from adopting sanctuary policies in an effort to stop ICE interference on local government agencies.
In the executive order released to News4, Briley is calling for Davidson County’s delegation of the state General Assembly to fight for a repeal of House Bill 2315, and for an investigation into a violation of state and federal constitutions.
The executive order also addresses immediate actions that Metro will take to protect immigrants and refugees living in Nashville including require Metro city employees to notify of a request for support in an ICE operation and an annual public report of the total number of ICE requests received as well as the nature of the request, who received it, and whether it was accepted or denied.
Metro Department of Law is also being asked to explore all ways to challenge HB2315.
Should the house bill be repealed or be deemed invalid, Briley states that Metro will immediately stop working with “any federal agency in any immigration enforcement operation” unless legally required to do so. Metro employees will also not be allowed to inquire about a person’s citizenship or immigration status unless legally required to do so.
Briley wants the Mayor’s Office of New Americans to create a group of members to “track new developments in immigration policy and enforcement, and to analyze data regarding the impact of Nashville’s policies in the changing immigration environment.”
The executive order says Nashville will continue to support victims of violent crimes and hold violent offenders accountable.
Metro agencies are required to begin following the executive order within 30 days.
Read the full signed executive order below. App users, click here.
