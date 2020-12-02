Nashville mayor asking Metro Finance to do a review after News4 uncovers $100k charges

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor of Nashville is taking action after news4 investigates uncovered just how much one contractor is charging the city to serve food at Metro's homeless shelter.

On Tuesday, News 4 found private contractor, D and D Events, is billing Nashville about $100,000 a month to serve food at Metro's homeless shelter at the fairgrounds. And that's not including the price of food.

News 4 also discovered the contractor raised their rates by 66 percent.

On Wednesday, News 4 is learning that the mayor has asked metro finance to do a review.

Metro finance expects to report back in the coming weeks.