Mayor David Briley announced on Thursday that Jamari Brown has been named the new director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development.

“Jamari has been working in economic and community development across our state for more than 10 years,” Briley said in a news release. “He has an impressive track record of bringing people together and attracting quality companies to Davidson County. I’m confident he will continue to help our city grow while always looking through an equity lens to ensure all residents benefit from the growth.”

Brown comes to the Mayor’s Office from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development where he served as the director of business development.

Brown led 70 teams that have announced more than 13,000 jobs and investments of $2 billion in Tennessee.

“As a native Nashvillian, it is an honor to join Mayor Briley’s team,” Brown said in a news release. “Mayor Briley, city Councilmembers and the local business community have done an outstanding job positioning Nashville as a top destination for entrepreneurs, local businesses and companies looking for growth and opportunity.”

As director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, Brown will lead efforts to recruit and grow businesses in Nashville. Brown replaces Matt Wiltshire, who is moving to MDHA to head up the Mayor’s Under One Roof 2029 initiative, the city’s largest-ever investment in affordable housing.

Brown graduated from Pearl-Cohn and has a degree in business administration with a focus in marketing from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He has previously served as a board member on the Governor’s Medical Device Advisory Board, Life Science Tennessee and Tokenize Tennessee.

He begins on April 1.