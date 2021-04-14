NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Music City is reopening even further with the vaccination rate over 30%.
Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter this evening and said Nashville's indoor and outdoor capacities will be increasing 12:01 a.m. on Friday as a result of successful vaccination rates.
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to return to normal 3 a.m. closing times and table seating has increased to 15 for those dining indoors and to 25 for those dining outside.
Outdoor arenas can fill to 40% capacity with indoor arenas limited to 33%. Indoor events can now host up to 3,000 individuals.
The Mayor is still encouraging Nashville to reach it's goal of having 50% of residents vaccinated by May 1st.
Reopening Update: Corresponding with over 30% of Nashville residents having received a vaccine, the following capacity increases go into effect on Friday.Visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ to sign up to get your vaccine! #50by5 pic.twitter.com/LyKM9q111E— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 14, 2021
(0) comments
