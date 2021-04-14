Nashville skyline evening drone

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Music City is reopening even further with the vaccination rate over 30%. 

Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter this evening and said Nashville's indoor and outdoor capacities will be increasing 12:01 a.m. on Friday as a result of successful vaccination rates. 

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to return to normal 3 a.m. closing times and table seating has increased to 15 for those dining indoors and to 25 for those dining outside. 

Outdoor arenas can fill to 40% capacity with indoor arenas limited to 33%. Indoor events can now host up to 3,000 individuals.

The Mayor is still encouraging Nashville to reach it's goal of having 50% of residents vaccinated by May 1st. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.