NASHVILLE- Saturday Centennial Park was filled with people who were out and about enjoying the weather after the city lifted its mask mandate.
“Yea they're busting out they are everywhere without the mask but I'm going to hold on to mine for a little while longer,” said Alex Douglas.
Douglas is still reserved when it comes to the lifted pandemic restrictions and he’s not alone. Artrinna Minnis spent some time in the park today. For her, it's too soon of a risk.
“I just feel like it's too many unanswered questions and so for me and my house we're going to keep our mask on,” said Artrinna Minnis.
The Metro Health Department lifted the Covid-19 restrictions Friday. The CDC new mask guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to drop the mask and stop social distancing but some say they don't know who's been vaccinated or not.
“I just got my last vaccination yesterday so I don't feel that it's safe or if everyone is being honest about taking the vaccine so I just think it's a little too early,” said Alex.
David and Morgan Mitchell were taking a stroll in the park Saturday. Both say they are fully vaccinated. However, their concern lies with those who are not able to receive the vaccine.
“I'm worried for other people who can't get vaccinated because they have their own medical issues or for people who've decided for one reason or another they’re not but it seems like all data points to we're safe,” said David Mitchell.
A mask is still the best form of protection from the virus if you don't have the vaccine, according to the CDC.
“I probably will still have my mask around, always in my purse at least for a while,” said Morgan Mitchell.
Even though the mask mandate has been lifted some businesses may have different requirements.
