NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Black History Month is here, and two local men are inviting the community to attend an event that celebrates black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Carlos Partee and Javvon Jones created “the Nashville Black Market” in 2018 and there wasn’t really anything like it at the time.
It is an even focused on bringing black entrepreneurs and those wanting to shop from those business together, in one space.
“We are the front door to black-owned Nashville,” explains Partee. “We’ve created an ecosystem for black entrepreneurs to translate their products and services to the masses.”
The men say each event is bigger than the last, expanding that ecosystem.
“It’s bubbling! Over 1000 attendees, over 350 black-owned businesses that we’ve helped since 2018,” said Partee.
Partee and Jones also manage a clothing company and said the Nashville Black Market has been able to thrive because of sponsorships, and those wanting to be a part of their events.
“We have a waitlist right now,” Partee said. “…but a lot of entrepreneurs just reach out and they’re like, hey we’ve heard…how can we be involved for the next one??
You can find a bit of everything at these events: clothing, jewelry, food trucks, authors, real estate agents, and so many other vendors that want to reach others in their community.
“Build our own system, build our own brick-and-mortar to make it affordable for other entrepreneurs.”
Takeshi Kelson is co-owner of Lustful Bath along with her husband. She started her business last year and credits the Nashville Black Market for helping it take off.
“It’s one of the reasons why I was able to quit my job and go fulltime,” Kelson said
She says the Nashville Black Market allowed her to reach hundreds of new customers.
“I had so many people afterwards contact me about my products and so many referrals.”
Partee and Jones encourage anyone who is interested in creating something original and new, to just go for it.
“If you have any talent that you want to try out. You definitely should come to the marketplace, network, set up a table,” instructs Jones. “Give people what you have to offer.”
Their next event is on Saturday and Sunday at the Wedge Building on Lindell Avenue, from noon to 6 p.m.
Starting in March, they’ll have a residency at the Nashville Farmer’s Market every first Friday until November.
