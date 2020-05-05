NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many smaller Nashville businesses are struggling after getting a one-two punch from mother nature.
Since early March, many stores in Germantown have been closed, some may have to close for good. Dan Bockman owns Tempered Cafe and Chocolate on 5th Avenue North for six years. Business was good until the March tornadoes and COVID-19.
“We stayed open for two to three days in March, tornados and COVID-19 closures, have not been able to open since,” Bockman said.
Kelly Koeppel, who owns the creative agency K-2 Forma, was awarded a PPP loan in the first round. She said she is using the money from the Small Business Administration to keep her six employees working. While she can count her blessings, she is paying it forward.
“That’s where we developed this initiative to keep other small businesses who were not only impacted by covid19, but also the tornado that hit in March,” Koeppel said.
Koeppel said she is offering to market Dan Bockman’s business and another small business free of charge
“We’re working with him to create a new sort of brand for his business to help focus the brand on product offerings and messaging,” Koeppel said.
“It came out of nowhere. It’s a huge blessing,” Bockman said. “A wonderful opportunity for us and for the business, get a good hold on things turn it around.”
For Koeppel, she said helping a struggling small business while asking nothing in return is just the right thing to do.
“The by-product is more than just the work, it’s the goodwill, the energy, really the spirt of what Nashville is all about,” Koeppel said.
“Can’t see this happening in any other city where everyone comes together,” Bockman said.
Bockman said when Nashville reopens again he’ll be ready, now that he has a good business battle plan.
