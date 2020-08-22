NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dozens of people from the mid-state walked in Downtown Nashville to raise awareness for human trafficking.
Attendees stood for a prayer, then walked two miles through the city.
“It’s a horrible horrible epidemic,” Ryan Weaver said. “It’s some thing that we need to stop for sure.”
Weaver heard other cities were holding similar marches, so he and a few other people decided to spread the word for here in Nashville.
Weaver is a former Blackhawk aviator in the US Army. He and a few of his military friends are starting a non-profit called Operation Light Shine. Weaver said it’s meant to shine a light on human trafficking and pedophilia happening in Tennessee. So, he wasn’t going to miss this opportunity to march.
“Human trafficking affects all demographics, it affects all races, it affects adults, it affects children,” Weaver said. “It’s merciless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.