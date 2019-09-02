NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than a decade ago, Chris Farren fell in love with the natural beauty and close knit community of the Bahamas.
Now he's worried about what might be left of it.
“I would say 90% of the island has been decimated. It’s really tragic," Farren said.
He has a home on Elbow Cay. It's part of the Abaco Islands.
That's the area Hurricane Dorian hit as a Category 5. Farren has no idea if his home is still standing.
“I’m anxious to hear. I’m hopeful, but not optimistic," Farren said.
For the last few years, Farren has put together the Combustion Music Hope Town Music Festival.
He brings songwriters, artists, and guests from Nashville to raise money for organizations on the island. One includes the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Now those dollars are needed more than ever.
“We’re certainly gonna help, but you can’t get there. The airport is closed. The island is shut down. There’s no water. There’s no power," Farren said.
That's not stopping Farren from doing what he can for the people in need there. He hopes the Music City will step up too.
“Why do we try to rebuild anything that gets damage? It’s because it belongs there. It brings great joy to a lot of people and those people deserve to have their lives restored," Farren said.
Farren said the festival is supposed to be held in December on the island, but looking at the catastrophic destruction, that's probably not possible.
He's thinking of holding it in Nashville so he can still give back to the Bahamas.
