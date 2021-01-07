NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who was seen on surveillance video in 2019 violently abusing his dog has plead guilty to the charges today.
Brandon Tynes was charged with aggravated animal cruelty charges back in June 2019.
During the investigation, police said Metro Animal Care and Control got a call from a concerned employee at the Fifth & Main apartment complex about the 33-year-old abusing his two dogs.
Surveillance video later released graphically showed Tynes picking up a black and white French Bulldog and manually and repetitively striking it before throwing the same dog's head against a wall in the hallway.
After his arrest, Tynes chose not to pay for the dogs’ care and to give them up permanently instead. The French Bulldogs were housed at a rescue during the case.
In court held via Zoom on Thursday, Tynes received the following sentence:
- 2 years supervised probation
- 200 hours community service
- Random alcohol and drug screens
- Must sign up for animal cruelty registry in Tennessee
- Can not own a pet for the next 4 years
Court documents state he is is allowed contact with animals if supervised and for therapy purposes and the owner of his roommate's pet must submit quarterly reports regarding the pet's health.
