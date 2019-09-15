A Nashville man is trying to stop a quarry in Bellevue from being drained and filled with dirt.
Carson Smart has started a Change.org petition which already has close to 700 signatures to try and preserve the quarry along McCrory Lane.
Smart said he’s lived near the quarry his entire life and fears draining it will negatively impact the water and wildlife in and along the Harpeth River.
He also worries about the quality of material that will be dumped into the quarry to fill it.
Smart said the quarry should instead be turned into a state park or another space for the community for enjoy.
“I would love to see it become a state park,” Smart said. “There’s a park in West Meade, the West Meade waterfalls a group of people got together, bought it, it was private property, they turned it over to the state and it became a public park and it’s preserved forever,” Smart said.
Smart has also started a GoFundMe page to try and do the same thing with the quarry.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is reviewing a water quality permit request from the quarry property owners for the draining and filling of the quarry.
The quarry owners told News4 they believe filling the quarry will make it a safer place.
Neighbors can bring up concerns with TDEC until Sept. 20, that’s when the public comment period ends for this application.
If you’d like to tell TDEC what you think about the project you can email them at water.permits@tn.gov.
