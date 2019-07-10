NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man is in custody and charged with TennCare fraud after being on the run for more than a year and a half.
Investigators say 44-year-old Thomas William Biggs, Jr. was indicted 17 months ago in January 2018 for TennCare fraud, when a grand jury found he used TennCare to doctor shop for drugs.
Charges against Biggs say he used TennCare benefits to visit multiple healthcare providers within a short time period to obtain prescriptions for Adderall, an amphetamine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
“Obtaining prescription drugs illegally utilizing TennCare benefits will not be tolerated,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the local law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers across the state working together to fight prescription drug abuse in Tennessee.”
District Attorney Glenn Funk is prosecuting the case.
If convicted on felony TennCare fraud charges, Biggs could face up to four years in prison.
