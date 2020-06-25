Michael Richardson

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are searching for a Nashville man wanted for several burglaries. 

Police say on Monday, June 15, the police department was made aware of a burglary to a landscaping business and started an investigation. During the investigation, police discovered other landscaping businesses had been burglarized.

Michael Richardson, 21, of Madison has been identified as the person responsible. Officers have obtained warrants charging Richardson with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft. Additional charges may be coming as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts or the burglaries should call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303, or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. 

Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application. 

