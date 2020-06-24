NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for murdering his father.
Police say Anthony Rivera fatally shot his father, Henry, Wednesday afternoon at their home on Anderson Road. A warrant charging Rivera with criminal homicide has also been issued.
Rivera should be considered armed and dangerous; he is believed to be driving a gray GMC Envoy.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
