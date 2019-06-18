NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man will spend three months in jail on charges of animal cruelty after pleading guilty to hoarding cats.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Martin Sandor of Old Hickory, TN pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charges. Animal control removed nearly 20 cats from his home in November.
The DA's office said more jail time could be possible if he violates conditions of his year-long suspended sentence, including a mental evaluation as well as being placed on the animal abuse registry and agreeing to never own or keep any cats for the next ten years.
A co-defendant named in the case, Denise Abernathy Sandor, was ruled incompetent to stand trial and faces no charges. Law enforcement provided her mugshot to News4 but we have chosen not to use her image.
