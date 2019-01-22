A Nashville man says his neighborhood on 32nd Avenue South near Hillsboro Village is on edge after a string of crimes.
The most recent was Sunday when someone carjacked his wife at gunpoint in the middle of the day.
“She pulled her car into the driveway, she unloaded some things, groceries and other things and let the dog out and the dog was pulling, she turned around and there was a gun in her face," said Tony Zahorik. “This young man, maybe about 20 said give me your keys, give me your keys.”
Zahorik says his wife handed over the keys and the man took off. Thankfully, she was not hurt.
Zahorik says at least three other cars have been broken into in the neighborhood in the last month. Just last weekend, he says his neighbor called police after she heard what sounded like a baby crying in her backyard.
“My wife really got upset when she heard that story because she worked in Detroit some years ago and that was a common ploy to get into people’s homes. You put a baby doll on a porch that sounds like it’s crying and people come out what is this and suddenly you’re vulnerable," said Zahorik.
Zahorik and his wife are taking an old-school approach to fight back against crime.
“I used to know people all up and down this street. We had a neighborhood association, we’d get together a couple times a year and make sure everybody knew everybody," said Zahorik. "We in fact invited the young women who live next door over for supper and we got to know each other better.”
He hopes to meet more of his neighbors so they can look out for each other and help spot suspicious activity.
A former metro police officer says in most cases you're safer to not fight back with a carjacker and just comply. The risk is not worth it. He says you should fight back if the person is trying to take you or someone else with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.