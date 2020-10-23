NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 46-year-old man surrendered himself to Metro Police on Thursday night for a deadly crash that happened back in 2019.
Police say Leon Bell Jr. was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance related to a crash involving death.
Back on December 29th, 2019, officials say Bell ran a red light at Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South and collided with the driver side of a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, 22-year-old Colin Reno, was killed in the crash.
Bell told investigators that he heard gunshots nearby Claiborne Street that caused him to duck down and speed away from the area.
His bond is set at $50,000.
