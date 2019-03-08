NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
What would you say to someone who saved your life?
News4 got a chance to take part in a special meetup to answer that question on Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mike Lavin registered to be a part of the “Be The Match” program, which is a registry of willing donors for stem cells.
“What would you say if he were here today?”
“Oh my word, I’m sorry buddy. Thank you so much.”
Lavin though he was at the hospital to talk to the media about the importance of the program.
Doctors turned the table on Lavin by letting him meet up with the man he helped save.
“I think of this man all the time,” said Lavin. “You have no idea what the effect of what this man had on me. I’ve been able to watch my kids graduate and have good jobs.”
The doctor who performed the surgeries was also present and said these moments are what it’s all about.
“It’s emotional for us because this is what we live for, to make a difference, give a gift of life, see people grow old and cure diseases.”
Being a stem cell donor is much easier than a few years ago.
All it requires is a mouth swab.
Once that test is done, you’re added to a database so you don’t have to be tested again.
You can learn more about the Be The Match program here.
