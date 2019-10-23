NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man convicted of first-degree murder who maintained his innocence for decades has been granted parole.
Cyrus Wilson was sentenced to life in prison, three days after his 18th birthday back in 1994. A jury found him guilty in the shooting of an Edgehill teenager, Christopher Luckett.
Witnesses who testified against him, all previously juveniles, say they were pressured to lie during the trial over 25 years ago by prosecutors and the police. There has also been insufficient evidence in the case to paint Wilson as the suspect.
The now 44-year-old husband and stepfather of two began his parole hearing back in April. Last Wednesday, a majority of parole board members agreed that Wilson should be released after one member recommended it.
After release, Wilson will be transitioned to a halfway house and participate in community service work until he gains employment or becomes a full-time student. He will also submit to random drug screening and substance abuse treatment, and will be referred to a forensic social worker for transitional needs.
His date of release is pending. He will remain under TDOC supervision after his release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.