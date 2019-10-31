NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.
According to US Attorney Don Cochran's Office, 36-year-old Kevin Mark Paul was arrested by Metro Police at a home on Charlotte Pike on October 4, 2018 on outstanding warrants and was in possession of weapons.
Officers went to the house and attempted to persuade Paul to surrender but were unsuccessful. Once investigators made it inside the home, they found Paul in a back bedroom laying on the floor between a bed and the wall. Paul refused to show his hands and tried to grab a 12-gauge shotgun from underneath the bed before being subdued and taken into custody.
Evidence and testimony introduced during court proceedings showed that Paul was affiliated with the Aryan Nation and had a lengthy criminal record and prior felony convictions, including aggravated assault and aggravated burglaries. Paul pleaded guilty in May to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A federal grand jury indicted Paul in November 2018. At sentencing, a federal judge found Paul's criminal history qualified him to have upgraded charges as an armed career criminal.
