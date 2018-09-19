A Nashville man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for paying a bribe to a public official, U.S. Attorney of the Middle Tennessee District Don Cochran announced on Wednesday.
Mark Shankle, 28, was sentenced on Monday, according to a news release. He was indicted in march and pleaded guilty on June 11.
According to court documents, Shankle approached an employee of the United States Postal Service in Joelton in December 2017 and solicited his assistance in receiving a shipment of steroids.
Shankle offered to pay the employee $300 to hold and deliver the package to him when it arrived at the post office.
After arranging to have the package shipped under a false name, Shankle gave the employee $100.
The postal employee reported the incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
In late December 2017, the Postal Service identified the target package which has been shipped from Oakland, CA. Agents obtained a search warrant for the package and discovered it contained around two pounds of marijuana.
A controlled delivery of the package was arranged and Shankle was arrested after picking up the package at the rear of the Ashland City Post Office on Jan. 2.
At the time of his arrest, Shankle was on supervised release after having been convicted in 2011 in federal court in Nashville of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
