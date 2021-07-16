NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested by police after reportedly robbing his friend through an app while holding a loaded gun last month in Nashville.
According to officials, Jahzeel Gayle II went to his friend's house on Olive Circle to pay him money he owed to him.
During the meeting, Gayle allegedly pointed a loaded gun at the victim and threatened to shoot if the victim didn't send him $100 through Cash App.
The man sent him the money and Gayle fled the scene.
He was later arrested by police and charged with aggravated robbery.
