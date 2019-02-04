WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Matthew Charles, a man recently released from prison as the first prisoner released through the FIRST STEP Act, will be a guest of President Donald Trump's during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Charles was sentenced in 1996 to 35 years in prison for selling crack cocaine and other drug offenses. He was released on January 3.
"While in prison, Matthew found God, completed more than 30 bible studies, became a law clerk, taught GED classes, and mentored fellow inmates," according to a White House statement.
The Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person Act or FIRST STEP Act is seeking to reform the federal prison system by "ensuring people are prepared to come home from prison job-ready and have major incentives to pursue the life-changing classes that will help them succeed on the outside." All of this with the goal to keep those previously incarcerated from returning to prison.
Charles is joining others as special guests of the President and First Lady including the daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter of a murdered Nevada couple; a 9-year-old girl whom fought brain cancer; an opioid abuse survivor; an officer and a survivor from the October 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; as well as 6th grade Delaware student Joshua Trump, who was bullied in school due to his last name.
"This year’s guests come from all different walks of life, and each has an incredible story to tell. No matter their background, each one has something important in common: They represent the very best of America," the White House said in a statement.
