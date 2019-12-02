NORTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Andy Beckey was going to a Thanksgiving leftovers party when he saw a house on Haynes Meade Circle on fire on Friday.
"I just ran over there and started banging on the door, ringing the door bell, shouting trying to make sure if there was anybody in there, they knew the house was on fire that they could get out," Beckey said.
He hit the Ring doorbell belonging to Ja'Saundra Brooks who was on her way to the store. Beckey's friends were already on the line with 911.
The mother of five got an alert to her phone and started talking with the man on her doorstep.
"I started to see the smoke roll in from the camera and I'm like 'oh my God, get my momma out. My momma is in the room to the right to the door. If you can kick the window in, bust the door. Whatever you gotta do to get my momma out,'" Brooks said.
Her mother was still there, but couldn't get out on her own. Beckey broke a window and prepared himself to go inside the house.
"Knowing that there was a person in there, it was a little bit of a moment for me. Do I go in here or not?," Beckey said.
Nashville firefighters got to the home at that moment. They rescued the grandmother and she is doing alright.
Brooks thanked the man who get her attention in the first place.
"I told him he was an angel from God because without him and the Ring door bell, I don't know where she would be and I probably would be devastated right about now," Brooks said.
While most of the home is damaged beyond repair, her mother's room with the Bible on the nightstand was left untouched.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. They're calling it accidental.
Brooks told News4 she didn't have insurance for the home. She's now looking for another place for her family to live.
