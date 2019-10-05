NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It has been a little over a month since deadly Hurricane Dorian rocked the Bahamas. Now, a Nashville man is continuing to help the islands through music.
Chris Farren, owner of Combustion Music, has been been hosting the Hope Town Music Festival in the Bahamas for the past six years. Because of the tremendous, devastating damage that ravaged the island this year, Farren had to bring the festival to Nashville.
“The pictures don’t tell the story. You really have to sometimes be there to really get the sense of it. It was like a bomb went off,” said Farren.
Farren brought in writers and musicians to raise money for the island he calls his second home.
“I’m amazed by the resilience of the island and the people there. They lost their homes, they lost their livelihoods and they are not giving up,” said Farren.
Sha Boyce lives in Hope Town and went through the storm. She said it’s amazing to see folks come together to help people rebuild their lives.
“There’s so many people here tonight and everybody is coming to donate to our island. There’s so much sadness, but there is so much that just warms your heart and makes you believe in humanity.”
If you’re interested in donating, click here.
“The pictures don’t tell the story. You really have to sometimes be there to really get the sense of it. It was like a bomb went off,” said Farren.
Farren brought in writers and musicians to raise money for the island he calls his second home.
“I’m amazed by the resilience of the island and the people there. They lost their homes, they lost their livelihoods and they are not giving up,” said Farren.
Sha Boyce lives in Hope Town and went through the storm. She said it’s amazing to see folks come together to help people rebuild their lives.
“There’s so many people here tonight and everybody is coming to donate to our island. There’s so much sadness, but there is so much that just warms your heart and makes you believe in humanity.”
If you’re interested in donating, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.