Jerry Park hopped in his car with a couple of cameras and drove across Tennessee.
He took at least one photo in all 95 counties and his new book, A Tennessee Portrait, full of pictures and stories, is now on sale.
As a kid, Park loved National Geographic magazine and the pictures inside.
When he grew up, he got a real job and worked it until retirement. That’s when the camera came out.
Park’s photos are never something that you’ve seen before.
You won’t find courthouses, the Ryman Auditorium or the Smoky Mountains in his book.
“That’s been done to death,” he said.
So he goes the other way, focusing instead on life.
“Feeling good about who we are as people,” Park said.
Carl Brown in Difficult, TN, made sure to look both ways before his picture was taken.
“Carl was traffic control, so he’d get out of the chair and make sure nobody was coming down Difficult Road,” Park said.
Snaps of cuts and shots of steam, roads you can still get lost on as well as sights of lost memories.
Looking more for feeling than meaning.
“My interest is in observing what life is like when nobody’s looking,” Park said. “What’s going on at the place most people never go, that’s what fascinates me.”
It took two years and 10,000 miles to bring back 120 photos in his Tennessee portrait book.
There was hospitality everywhere.
“I love the South. I’m a Southerner, but we don’t have a monopoly on that,” he said. “People are just good. I find they want to do good and be good.”
All his tribute to where we live.
“Things that look like the backroads of Tennessee,” he said.
Parks’ book is available on Amazon and all major book stores have them on the shelf.
