NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing a minimum of 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges on Monday.

Kendrick Ross, 27, pleaded guilty to drug distribution and firearms charges, resulting from an 11-count indictment handed down last year, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran.

Father facing federal charges after 3-year-old son suffers gunshot to the head A 27-year-old father is facing federal firearms charges after his 3-year-old son was found shot in the head. Investigation reveals the man has a history of multiple drug and weapons felonies.

Last year, Ross was out on bond when investigators say he left a stolen gun unattended at a relatives home.

That's when his 3-year-old son got a hold of it and accidentally shot himself in the head. The child was critically injured.

Officials say police found the gun inside a purse in a car parked at the home and Ross reportedly told a family member to lie about whose gun it was.

Gun violence group reacts to new gun charges for dad Safe Tennessee Project, a grassroots organization addressing gun violence in Tennessee, is reacting to new charges filed against a Nashville father whose 3-year old son shot himself in the head last month.

Ross faces a minimum of 16 years and up to life in a prison. He will be sentenced in April 2021.