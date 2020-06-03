NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon in Nashville.
Police say 30-year-old Eric Pullens was riding his Honda motorcycle in the 800 block of Cowan Street traveling East. When he entered a curve in the roadway, he crossed over the double yellow lines to pass an eastbound vehicle.
Pullens was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at 12:45 p.m. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
