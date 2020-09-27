NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian stuck and killed Saturday afternoon has been identified as 61-year-old Gary Schutt.
67-year-old Ronald Waller was driving a 1994 Toyota pickup truck when he struck and killed Schutt near the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike around 2:25 p.m.
Waller told police that Schutt stepped out into the roadway from the right shoulder just before he was hit.
According to police, Waller had an odor of alcohol on his breath and showed indicators of impairment while performing standardized field sobriety tasks.
Waller was arrested for 2nd offense DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.