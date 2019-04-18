NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man convicted in the November 2015 shooting of then Metro Councilmember Loniel Greene has been indicted ion a slew of charges related to a robbery and murder case from 2016.
Police say 22-year-old Brandon Hunt-Clark shot and killed Justin Lawton in the side parking lot of JC's Sports Bar on Blackwood Drive.
Hunt-Clark is also charged with conspiring to tamper with a witness who knew about the robbery-murder case.
He faces life in prison if convicted.
