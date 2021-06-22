NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was officially indicted on charges Monday in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The charges stem from a shooting outside the Cedar Pointe Apartments in April.

Metro Police told News4 that 23-year-old Brian T. Mitchell shot his ex-girlfriend Laquisha Terrell and her boyfriend outside the apartment complex.

Terrell was rushed to the hospital where her baby was delivered by an emergency C-section.

Terrell and her newborn baby girl both died days later.

Mitchell now faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

