A Nashville man is in jail after being charged with a crime committed over one year ago.
Police say 21-year-old Christopher Tutus Barr is being held in Metro Jail without bond after he was charged in the murder of 18-year-old Ahmad Osborne, which occurred June 22, 2017.
Barr was charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Investigators say Osborne was shot during an exchange of gunfire. The shooting took pace in the parking lot of Glastonbury Woods Apartments, near Nashville International Airport.
Police say other charges are possible, as the investigation remains open.
