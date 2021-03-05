NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 29-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard just after midnight Friday.
Metro Police say the victim, Bradley Sage, of Nashville, crashed into a tractor trailer as it was making a legal U-turn on Old Hickory Boulevard near Tolbert Road.
Investigators say the driver of the tractor trailer checked for traffic both ways before turning on his hazard lights and making the U-turn. When the semi was perpendicular, Sage reportedly crashed into it.
Sage's vehicle then reportedly became engulfed in flames. Officials say he died at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
According to Metro Police, "the preliminary contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be excessive speed and inattentiveness on the part of Sage."
