NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A federal jury in Nashville found a local man guilty Friday of a fatal shooting that took place in 2019 during a drug deal.

United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee announced that Tru Booker, 30, of Nashville, TN, was convicted of all counts after a three-day trial.

Officials said Booker was previously indicted on charges of possessing, using, brandishing, and discharging a weapon in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine; being an unlawful user of narcotic in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a weapon during the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Booker agreed to meet Markus Cantrell in the driveway of his grandmother’s house on Ewingwood Drive in Nashville on July 8th, 2019, to sell Cantrell marijuana.

Court documents went on to say that Booker was sitting in the vehicle with his firearm by his side, preparing a quarter pound of marijuana to sell. Cantrell then entered the car, and shortly after that, a struggle ensued, with several shots being fired inside the vehicle, resulting in Cantrell being struck in the leg and Booker being hit in the arm.

Officials said the struggle continued on the ground outside the car, and Booker’s girlfriend and mother came to his aid and began striking Cantrell. Booker then gained control of the firearms, and despite his mother’s pleas to let Cantrell go, Booker shot Cantrell in the forehead, killing him.

“I commend the trial team and our partner law enforcement agencies for the excellent investigative work and preparation in seeking justice in this matter,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “This is another example of the cooperative effort underway to systematically remove dangerous criminals and drug dealers from our communities for long periods.”

According to officials, Booker now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, along with a mandatory consecutive sentence of five years in prison, when he is sentenced later this year. Additional charges relating to the murder of Markus Cantrell are pending in state court.