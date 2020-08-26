David Powell

NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV)-- A Nashville man is facing federal charges tonight after last week's armed robbery of a Walgreens Pharmacy at 2819 Nolensville Pike.

The federal complaint alleges that on the morning of August 19, Powell came in to the store with a pistol and demanded that the Pharmacist hand over all of the Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Lortab. 

The Pharmacist complied and Powell fled on foot. 

Detective later saw a person exiting a vehicle nearby that matched the description of the robber, later identified as Powell. 

Powell ignored officer's commands, jumped a fence, and took off. 

Powell was arrested on Monday by the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and was carrying multiple firearms. 

If convicted, Powell faces a mandatory minimum of seven years to life in prison. 

