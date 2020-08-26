NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV)-- A Nashville man is facing federal charges tonight after last week's armed robbery of a Walgreens Pharmacy at 2819 Nolensville Pike.
The federal complaint alleges that on the morning of August 19, Powell came in to the store with a pistol and demanded that the Pharmacist hand over all of the Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Lortab.
The Pharmacist complied and Powell fled on foot.
Detective later saw a person exiting a vehicle nearby that matched the description of the robber, later identified as Powell.
Powell ignored officer's commands, jumped a fence, and took off.
Powell was arrested on Monday by the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and was carrying multiple firearms.
If convicted, Powell faces a mandatory minimum of seven years to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.