NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday evening after he allegedly shot a man in the forehead with a pellet gun.
Police say 53-year-old Lee Kimball, of North Carolina, was on a Lyle Avenue sidewalk when he was hit in the forehead. Kimball was treated at Vanderbilt. Police say the pellet was still in his forehead when he got to the hospital.
Officers found a target pinned to a tree near close to where Kimball was hit. An apartment on 20th Ave South was lined up with the target.
The man who lives in that apartment, identified as 38-year-old James Wheeler, told police that he was testing a new scope on his pellet rifle.
Wheeler was charged with aggravated assault and his bond was set at $7,500.
