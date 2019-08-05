CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was reported dead on Friday after drowning in a lake in Dickson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office reported to 1500 Timber Ridge Rd. just before 11 a.m. on Friday after a report of a possible drowning. Deputies found William A. Caver, 19, of Nashville had been pulled out of the lake and onto the bank.
Detectives learned there was a party the previous night with a group of young adults.
The case is under investigation. Deputies are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
