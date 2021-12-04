NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A violent crash involving several vehicles on Highway 100 claimed the life a Nashville man on Friday afternoon.
Metro Police said 65-year-old John Taylor was driving outbound in the 7300 block of Highway 100 when he slowed to make a left into Edwin Warner Park.
Taylor’s Volkswagen Jetta was then rear ended by a Kia Forte, which pushed the Jetta into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban, according to police.
Taylor’s body was ejected from the vehicle and he died later at the hospital. Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The drivers of the Kia and Suburban did not sustain any significant injuries, according to police.
