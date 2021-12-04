Crash on Highway 100 kills Nashville man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A violent crash involving several vehicles on Highway 100 claimed the life a Nashville man on Friday afternoon.

Metro Police said 65-year-old John Taylor was driving outbound in the 7300 block of Highway 100 when he slowed to make a left into Edwin Warner Park.

Taylor’s Volkswagen Jetta was then rear ended by a Kia Forte, which pushed the Jetta into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban, according to police.

Taylor’s body was ejected from the vehicle and he died later at the hospital. Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The drivers of the Kia and Suburban did not sustain any significant injuries, according to police.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.