NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man created a guide for you to get in and out of the Hart Lane DMV quickly.
Brian Copeland recently went to get his Real
ID at the location and posted the tips on Facebook to help others.
“I got through in 11 minutes when I was trying to get my new driver’s license so I thought people would like to know this process.”
Copeland explained the process in a 7 step guide called ‘Surviving the Nashville Hart Lane DMV.’
“You definitely want to be in the credit card line. A lot of people think they need to bring checks and cash. It’s going to be in your best interest to absolutely bring your credit card or debit card,” said Copeland.
Since posting the guide Copeland’s gotten a lot of great feedback on social media.
“I posted it just for fun and some people grabbed it and started sharing it in neighborhood groups. Most recently it was posted in the Donelson neighborhood group and it’s received tons of comments. It actually feels good to help people,” said Copeland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.