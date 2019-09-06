NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is looking to help the people and communities in the Bahamas.
Chris Farren, owner of Combustion Music, said his home lost it’s roof, but others lost so much more.
“The life they’ve known, their whole lives has forever changed. There’s people without food, without shelter, without housing, without water and the need of medical care existence as well", said Farren.
Farren's home is located in Hope Town part of the Abaco Islands.
The damage left behind from Dorian's ravaging winds and immensely high flood waters is like something out of movie.
"Kind of like a war zone, yeah. And the irony of it is, it was just a little piece of paradise just a week ago,"said Farren.
Farren said his goal is to help the Bahamian people get the resources the so need with the help music.
“Being in the music business I was always trying to find way to connect the two.”
Farren has thrown a music festival for the last 6 years as way to fund raise for the island.
The damage brought on by Dorian has forced Farren to move the festival to Nashville.
“All the writers, people, and sponsors that supported us have jumped up and said how can we help. How can we make a difference even by not going there. We have 2 or 3 different fundraising concerts in the works right now," said Farren.
He hope to have the concerts in the next few months.
Farren has also set up a GoFundMe page.
If you would like to donate, click here.
