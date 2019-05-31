NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man confronts someone he sees trying to break into his home in the middle of the night.
"Immediately, you get that kind of instant, a little bit of a panic," Russell Smith, the homeowner, said.
It happened early Friday morning in the Sylvan Summit area. It's how the would-be thief got to the house that has neighbors talking.
In this instance, he didn't take anything, but he was out there for hours and it could have ended differently.
"Hey! Get out of here. I'm calling the police now. We've got a gun," Smith said through his Ring camera microphone.
Jumping over a railing, you see someone running with a ladder into the night. Smith remembers waking up and seeing that person trying to pull the back door open.
“I mean I’ll admit you hear your heart beat, blood is running, and I had the shotgun in hand and I was just trying to get a bullet in the chamber," Smith said.
Smith later walks outside with his shotgun to see if the would-be thief is gone. He hasn't seen him since the incident.
What worries Smith is why the guy had a ladder in the first place.
“They may have been watching us for a while," Smith said.
In videos provided to News4 by Smith, you see the guy roaming around the house with a ladder as early as 1:25 a.m.
It wasn't until almost 4:00 a.m. that Smith confronts him.
"I see a person, just the side of their feet, as they’re walking down the back of my back porch," Smith said.
He scares him off by yelling through the camera's microphone. Everything is still there like the grill and plasma TV, but Smith knows it could've been a lot worse.
“It is a scary thought, but I try not to worry about that too much," Smith said.
His home wasn't the only one impacted.
Metro Police told News4 one neighbor had her car keys stolen and another had their garage broken into all within 24 hours.
The big question is if the same person is behind all of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.