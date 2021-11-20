NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Annual Rock' N' Roll Marathon returned to the streets of downtown Nashville on Saturday morning.

More than 1,600 racers participated in this year's event. The running series had a marathon, half-marathon, 5k, and 615 races. The full marathon winner was Will Cadwell of South Haven, MI. He finished in 2:26:45.

Congratulations to full marathon winner Will Cadwell of South Haven, MI. Finished in 2:26:45! Congratulations to all who participated in today’s event. pic.twitter.com/gTDL2cc5up — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2021

The female winner of the full marathon was Gisela Granados of Nashville, who finished in 2:46:10.

Congratulations to the female winner of the full marathon! Gisela Granados of Nashville finished in 2:46:10! pic.twitter.com/Cnz7mYcxm0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2021

In addition, the running series partnered with St. Jude. They worked with Ryan Kinder and Kidner's Kids to give toys to kids affected by the Waverly floods.

"It's fantastic. It was one of the best runs I've ever done," one runner said. "The weather was a little cold, but it was a great, a great cause, and it's really an honor to be here and help the cause."

Some 350 MNPD officers are working the marathon course this morning to ensure the safety of runners and those who have come out to watch them on this brisk November morning. pic.twitter.com/SudvXRbQnX — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2021

Jordan Uselton, 38, decided to run the Rock' N' Roll Marathon two years ago. He said he goes to the gym every morning but has never been a runner.

"I always said to my friends and family, I want to do this, but I don't want to train, and everyone thought I was crazy. And I never really thought I'd do this, but one night, I was inspired," Uselton said.

So he researched the diet that would best compliment running a marathon and did that and consulted with his physician beforehand.

"So I just laid it all out, and I said, 'hey this is what I'm doing...and it's silly,'" he said. "I know, and I told him my plan, and he said, 'wow you've got a plan and because you live a fit lifestyle. I think you could do it.'"

Uselton said he signed up last year. He added that he wanted to finish this marathon to teach his kids a life lesson, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to it.

"I wanted it to be a learning lesson for my kids. So I kind of turned it into I want to run and show you guys that when you commit when you set your mind to doing something that you can overcome any obstacle like a marathon," Uselton, who finished the marathon in five hours, said. "And you can do whatever you want to do."

Uselton said he won never run a marathon again and it was a one-time ordeal. He added he will continue to set goals.

"Continue to do what you want to do and stay determined and don't let anyone tell you. You can't because you are in control of what you want to do," Uselton said.

During the marathon, about 350 Metro Police officers worked the court and helped keep everyone safe. They also towed 117 vehicles from the area around the course. If your car was towed, call 615-862-8600.