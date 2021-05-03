NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 43-year-old man was arrested after Metro investigators said he is responsible for setting two fires less than a mile away from each other.
Joshua Moore is facing two counts of felony arson after his arrest on Sunday.
Moore’s arrest comes after firefighters called to a fire in the 900 block of Kirkwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant said firefighters found a detached garage, trash can, and recycle bin on fire. Pleasant said firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.
Eyewitnesses told firefighters that a man, authorities identified as Moore, “was watching the fire burn before calmly walking away from the area.”
Just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a reported burglary and fire in the 900 block of Halcyon Avenue. At the scene, officers detained Moore, who was identified as the man at the previous scene.
Investigators charged Moore, who was seen on surveillance video, with arson, setting fire to personal property, vandalism, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. He is being held on an $89,500 bond.
“Arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters. Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services,” Pleasant said in a release on Monday.
