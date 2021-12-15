NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was charged with arson after authorities said he set his apartment on fire on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Charter Village Apartments in the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, stopping it from spreading to other units.
Metro Nashville Police came to the scene where Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant said they took 35-year-old Gregory Ferguson into custody.
During their investigation, Pleasant said they determined that "Ferguson started several small fires inside his apartment in different areas."
"The resulting fire damaged the walls, door frames, and some furniture inside the home," Pleasant said in a release on Wednesday.
Pleasant said no one else was in the building during the fire. And no injuries were reported to authorities.
"Witnesses at the scene also reported seeing Ferguson setting a fire on the stairs outside of the apartment building," Pleasant said.
Authorities charged Ferguson with felony aggravated arson. Authorities are holding him at the Davidson County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.