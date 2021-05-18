Nashville man charged in assault on Muslim family pleads guilty to federal hate crime

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man indicted in an assault on a Muslim family pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime on Monday.

The Department of Justice says Christopher Beckham pleaded guilty after admitting to the 2017 assault.

Beckham was indicted in 2018 after an investigation into the assault.

The DoJ says Beckham admitted to following, harassing and threatening two Muslim teenage girls as they walked home from school.

When the girls' father arrived at the bus stop to take his daughters home, Beckham admitted to pulling out a pocket knife and swinging it at the man, injuring him in the process.

When the girls' mother arrived with her young child in the car, Beckham further admitted to chasing after them with the knife and threatening them.

When the police arrived, Beckham admitted to shouting death threats and other derogatory comments at the family.

The DoJ says Beckham admitted to carrying out the assault because of the actual and perceived religion and national origin of the family members.

Beckham will be sentenced in October.