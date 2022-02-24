NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a Nashville man after investigators said they found more than 100 images of child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.
Metro Police charged 34-year-old Korey Kemper with the sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges come after an arrest affidavit said Kemper used his KIK account to send and receive child sexual abuse material, including images and videos.
The arrest affidavit stated a search warrant was issued at Kemper’s Nashville residence on Feb. 9 and interviewed him at the scene.
According to the arrest affidavit, Kemper admitted to having sexual interests in minors and using a previous KIK social media account to exchange sexual images and videos of minors with other users on the platform from Summer 2021 to September 2021.
