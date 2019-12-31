Jason Wyatt
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man after finding child porn pictures on his tablet.

Police say 42-year-old Jason Wyatt was arrested at his home on Gallatin Pike after officers found over 100 pictures of child porn on his electronic tablet. 

Wyatt was also convicted in 2012 on aggravated sexual battery charges against a young girl, as well as sexual exploitation of a minor. He received concurrent eight-year sentences and bond was set at $100,000 Tuesday morning. 

